Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on PSO. Barclays cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.06) to GBX 880 ($11.17) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.23) to GBX 1,230 ($15.61) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.44) in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.86.
Pearson Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.
About Pearson
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
