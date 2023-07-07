Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PSO. Barclays cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.06) to GBX 880 ($11.17) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.23) to GBX 1,230 ($15.61) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.44) in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.86.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 559,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 5,388.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 472,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 404,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

