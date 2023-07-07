Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 163.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.