Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $8.11 Million Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,567 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 33.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 58,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 967,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 147,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Orange Price Performance

Orange Announces Dividend

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.35 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Orange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.