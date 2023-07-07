Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,738 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

Tesla Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $276.54 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.34. The company has a market capitalization of $876.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,986,734. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

