Peter Cameron Hyzer Sells 10,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Cameron Hyzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.51. 2,599,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,318. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.