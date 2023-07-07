PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 9,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 60,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.
PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $48.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
About PharmaCyte Biotech
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.
