Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $130.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s current price.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.