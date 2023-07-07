PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,251 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 451,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 231,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 171,300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 242,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000.

Shares of PFN opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

