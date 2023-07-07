Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HNW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. 60,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,685. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 53,007 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

