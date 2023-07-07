Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 158,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,032.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 221,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

