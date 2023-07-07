Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 256.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $483.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.44. The stock has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
