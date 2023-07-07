Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 256.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $483.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.44. The stock has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

