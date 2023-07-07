Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 110 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $258.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.13. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

