Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stake Boosted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Planet Fitness worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

PLNT stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 728,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,904. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

