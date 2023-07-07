Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of POLA stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
