Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of POLA stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

About Polar Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

