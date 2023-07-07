PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $336,172.94 and $145.79 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00319826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018099 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,362,018 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

