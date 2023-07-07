PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 6.1% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
VYM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. 335,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,350. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.38.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.