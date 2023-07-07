Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 142.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

PBH stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.