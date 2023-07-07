Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.