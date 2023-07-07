Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.