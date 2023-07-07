PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.37. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 200 shares.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

About PropertyGuru Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 671,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 383,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

