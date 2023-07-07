PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.37. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 200 shares.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS.
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.
