ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.96 and last traded at $64.96. 15,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Get ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.