Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.26 and $2.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019599 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,350.37 or 0.99974124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

