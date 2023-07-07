Record plc (LON:REC) Insider Steve Cullen Buys 26,316 Shares

Record plc (LON:REC – Free Report) insider Steve Cullen purchased 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £25,263.36 ($32,064.17).

Record Trading Up 0.9 %

LON:REC opened at GBX 93.80 ($1.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Record plc has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 102 ($1.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £186.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,563.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.24.

Get Record alerts:

Record Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Record’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.