Redcare Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAEYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Redcare Pharmacy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Redcare Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

Redcare Pharmacy NV owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

