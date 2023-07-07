ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 21% Higher This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 49% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 21% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $761.83 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00321975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003266 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

