Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 277,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $595.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 42.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASPN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

