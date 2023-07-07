Redwood Investments LLC Buys 48,322 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,322 shares during the period. Napco Security Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 1.06% of Napco Security Technologies worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.24. 101,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,476. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

