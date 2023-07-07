Redwood Investments LLC Buys 59,973 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,973 shares during the period. PTC Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 101,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $258,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,315 shares of company stock worth $5,631,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.93.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 120,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,130. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

