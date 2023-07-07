Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,623 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises comprises approximately 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.45% of Rush Enterprises worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. 23,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,773. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.