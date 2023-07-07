Redwood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Workiva makes up about 2.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Workiva worth $19,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth $119,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Workiva by 12.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE WK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average of $92.72. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $106.99.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

