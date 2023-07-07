Redwood Investments LLC Grows Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. CL King lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS traded up $7.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.32. 182,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,762. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

