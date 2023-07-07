Redwood Investments LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

Shares of NOW traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $559.89. The company had a trading volume of 363,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,339. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.59, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.33 and a 200-day moving average of $464.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $576.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,028 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

