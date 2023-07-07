Redwood Investments LLC Has $10.43 Million Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Livent worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 607,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

