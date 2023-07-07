Redwood Investments LLC Has $9.68 Million Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of EnPro Industries worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 51,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NPO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,481. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average is $108.92.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

