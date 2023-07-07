Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 242,001 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after acquiring an additional 791,037 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,525,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,188,999 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after buying an additional 397,984 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Cryoport Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 203,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.90. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $760.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.