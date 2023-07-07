Redwood Investments LLC Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,410,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

URI stock traded up $9.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.02. 226,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,715. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.40 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

