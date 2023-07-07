Redwood Investments LLC Sells 102,456 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,456 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $63.50. 580,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,620. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $72.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

