Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $700.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $751.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $758.31. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $563.82 and a one year high of $837.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.05.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

