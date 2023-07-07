Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 47,856 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 290.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,018,012 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

