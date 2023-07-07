Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,737,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,050,418. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

