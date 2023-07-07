Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

NYSE:LLY traded down $10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $452.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $429.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

