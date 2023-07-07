Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 788,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,333. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

