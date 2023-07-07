Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $6,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.30. 298,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,568. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.00 and a 200 day moving average of $401.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

