Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,006 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.7% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,057. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

