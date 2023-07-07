Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $958,232,000 after buying an additional 329,802 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,637,635. The firm has a market cap of $312.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $95.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

