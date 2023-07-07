Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,757 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after buying an additional 166,352 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after buying an additional 150,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,938,000 after acquiring an additional 149,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.0 %

NOC stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.46. 182,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,771. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.