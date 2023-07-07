Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.75

Shares of Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.75 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 45.50 ($0.58). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 45.95 ($0.58), with a volume of 799,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,833.33%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

