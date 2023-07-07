Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHMFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $228.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHMFree Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reneo Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Niall O’donnell purchased 125,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,188,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,704. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Niall O’donnell purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,188,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,330,337 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.