Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $228.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.00.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
