Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $228.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Niall O’donnell purchased 125,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,188,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,704. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Niall O’donnell purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,188,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,330,337 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also

