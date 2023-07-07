Request (REQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49.14 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $90.76 million and $49.14 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,325.03 or 1.00016279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08209362 USD and is up 5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,291,427.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

