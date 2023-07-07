Request (REQ) Price Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Request has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $88.72 million and $43.99 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019608 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014011 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,248.76 or 1.00025772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08209362 USD and is up 5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,291,427.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

