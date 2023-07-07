Research Analysts Set Expectations for Veeva Systems Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.09.

NYSE VEEV opened at $195.23 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.